At today's press conference introducing Robinson Canó and Edwin Díaz, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters that the team expects starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to remain

    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo 2m
    On the subject of defensive versatility, Brodie Van Wagenen said if the Mets acquire another catcher this offseason, he considers Travis d'Arnaud athletic enough to be an option at first base, third base and left field, in addition to behind the plate.
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 2m
    RT @Noahsyndergaard: Strongest Avenger! ⚡️ https://t.co/LItxYSgkMO
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 7m
    Let's see Brandon Nimmo go to a Nickelback concert. We might unleash a different side of him #LGM
    Brandon Nimmo thoroughly enjoyed the Dave Matthews Band concert he recently attended, he said. It was his first concert since he was 12, when he saw the Charlie Daniels Band.
    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo 7m
    RT @SteveGelbs: "One of the things I think this club suffered from the last couple years is putting a lot of weight into 'ifs'" I loved this answer from @GMBVW. There is no doubt that this has been one of the major Achilles’ heels for this team recently. https://t.co/0dUfxzJu3h
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 9m
    What an old-timey way to put it #LGM
    Jeff Wilpon on Robinson Cano: “I don’t think he’s a drug cheat.”
    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo 9m
    It's clear the Mets consider Jeff McNeil more valuable as a super sub capable of playing multiple positions than as the everyday starter at second. BVW called improving at second a priority coming into the offseason. "We like Jeff. Jeff gives us the perfect fit on our roster."
