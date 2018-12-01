New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10222088_154511658_lowres

Van Wagenen: D’Arnaud Athletic Enough To Play Other Positions

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 1m

As the deadline to tender contracts approached, most thought both Travis d'Arnaud and Wilmer Flores would be let go. While fan-favorite Flores rode off into the sunset, d'Arnaud stayed. Now, we kn

Tweets