New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Video: Mets Introduce Cano/Diaz, Van Wagenen Talks Offseason Plans
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 9m
At the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz press conference at Citi Field on Tuesday, Brodie Van Wagenen talked about the trade, and his plans for then rest of the off-season.He started by announcing
Tweets
-
RT @injuryexpert: @BizballMaury Mets have great docs. Many have travelled to Altchek for years.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The @Mets are unlikely to trade Noah Syndergaard In light of the Robinson Cano trade. #MLBHotStove https://t.co/WYvl3ivZNzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sources: #Mets’ doctor performed minor knee surgery on Canó after 2018 season. Story: https://t.co/nUDLniFSdO $TV / Radio Personality
-
Now off to The Players’ Tribune. https://t.co/3IYzsEHUVN@AdamRubinMedia what’s your day like?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Who's got a better big 3 atop their rotation: Mets with deGrom, Wheeler and Syndergaard or Nationals with Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nats trio went 39-21 with 88 starts, 550 innings and a 3.04 ERA… Mets trio went 35-20 with 86 starts, 553 innings and a 2.61 ERATV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets