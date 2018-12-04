New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Matz spreads love of game at Play Ball event

by: N/A MLB: Mets 13m

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Major League Baseball hosted its final Play Ball event of the year on Tuesday at Belmont University's E.S. Rose Athletic Complex. The weather was cold, but the spirits were high as hundreds of elementary school students ran around and.

Tweets