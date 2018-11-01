New York Mets

Mets Merized
J.t.-realmuto-560x385

Rosenthal: Mets, Marlins Talked Realmuto Trade on Tuesday

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 30s

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is now reporting that the New York Mets and Miami Marlins continue to discuss a trade involving catcher J.T. Realmuto.In fact, Rosenthal says that the Mets and Ma

Tweets