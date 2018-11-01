New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rosenthal: Mets, Marlins Talked Realmuto Trade on Tuesday
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 30s
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is now reporting that the New York Mets and Miami Marlins continue to discuss a trade involving catcher J.T. Realmuto.In fact, Rosenthal says that the Mets and Ma
Tweets
-
#Mets still feel the Marlins asking price is a bit high, a source tells @Ackert_Kristie https://t.co/JpgUy503y1Newspaper / Magazine
-
Honestly don't know how I feel about a Realmuto trade...I understand both sides .My feeling is Rosario could be an All Star and NO WAY I trade Conforto--I could think about Nimmo but I really like his progression and he has so many good intangibles. 2 me its a VERY TOUGH decisionBeat Writer / Columnist
-
MLB trade rumors: Mets discussing deal for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto https://t.co/iw3Dlqn3A2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The #Mets are talking with the #Marlins about a potential trade for catcher J.T. Realmuto, a source said, but the Mets would have to center a package around at least one young major-league player https://t.co/1UhLlMS8xu via @timbhealey https://t.co/E3Pr7anxTOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets are talking with the #Marlins about a potential trade for catcher J.T. Realmuto, a source said, but the Mets would have to center a package around at least one young major-league player https://t.co/1UhLlMS8xu via @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets