Nationals win sweepstakes for free agent Patrick Corbin with 6-year deal

1m

Free agent Patrick Corbin cemented a top spot in the Nationals' power-arm rotation on Tuesday, when the heated sweepstakes for the 29-year-old starter finally came to an end. The southpaw reportedly signed to a six-year, $140 million deal with Washington.

