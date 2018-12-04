New York Mets
Wait, Robinson Cano had knee surgery after the 2018 Season????
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
This is a con. I’m telling you this is a con. The Athletic is reporting that Cano had “minor” knee surgery after the 2018 Season. The surgery was performed by the Mets’ medical director Dr. David Altcheck. The story is here for subscribers to The...
#Mets still feel the Marlins asking price is a bit high, a source tells @Ackert_Kristie https://t.co/JpgUy503y1Newspaper / Magazine
Honestly don't know how I feel about a Realmuto trade...I understand both sides .My feeling is Rosario could be an All Star and NO WAY I trade Conforto--I could think about Nimmo but I really like his progression and he has so many good intangibles. 2 me its a VERY TOUGH decisionBeat Writer / Columnist
MLB trade rumors: Mets discussing deal for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto https://t.co/iw3Dlqn3A2Blogger / Podcaster
