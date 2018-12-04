New York Mets

New York Post
Brodie-van-wagenen-mets-trade-plans-offseason

With Cano and Diaz in fold, Mets GM insists he’s not done dealing

by: Mike Puma New York Post 18m

Read his lips: The Mets will take the necessary steps to win in 2019. “I will state it very clearly,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Tuesday at Citi Field, where the Mets introduced new

Tweets