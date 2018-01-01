New York Mets

Mets have been in touch with free agent CF A.J. Pollock

24m

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said his big move to land Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz wasn't the last he would make. His agressive style this offseason will continue, and free-agent CF A.J. Pollock is a name he has shown interest in.

