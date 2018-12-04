New York Mets

The New York Times
05metsprint1-facebookjumbo

‘We Came Here to Win’: Mets Unveil Cano and Diaz

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 26m

Robinson Cano, 36, and Edwin Diaz, 24, were introduced after a deal that signaled the Mets’ intentions to compete for a playoff spot in 2019 after two losing seasons.

Tweets