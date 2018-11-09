New York Mets

North Jersey
808300d1-0b27-4a3b-beb1-75d539abb86c-ap_18312404054355

Mets in on J.T. Realmuto trade, but Marlins' high asking price could prevent deal

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 56s

The Mets and Marlins have discussed a deal for JT Realmuto, but a source indicated the price is too high for the Mets at the moment.

Tweets