New York Mets

The Mets Police
Images-2-1

Oops, local baseball team discovers it doesn’t have prospects left to trade

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Ummmm……does anyone know what happened to all the prospects?  Did we give them all away in a stupid trade that is going to haunt this team until 2030? The Mets don’t have enough for a prospects-only trade for Realmuto, hence why they would have to lead...

Tweets