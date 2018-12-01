New York Mets

Bowden: Mets Pushing Hard for Realmuto

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 10m

As trade discussions with the Miami Marlins about catcher J.T. Realmuto have heated up, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports that the New York Mets are “pushing hard” to make a deal for him.

