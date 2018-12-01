New York Mets
Bowden: Mets Pushing Hard for Realmuto
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 10m
As trade discussions with the Miami Marlins about catcher J.T. Realmuto have heated up, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports that the New York Mets are “pushing hard” to make a deal for him.
