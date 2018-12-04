New York Mets

New York Post
Brodie-van-wagenen

Mets and Brodie Van Wagenen can’t afford to stop now

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 6m

During the press conference to introduce Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz as Mets, Jeff Wilpon mentioned the team’s analytics department projected 83-84 wins in 2019 before this acquisition and 88-90

Tweets