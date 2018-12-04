New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets-Realmuto rumor mill continues to stir
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 49s
NEW YORK -- After the Mets completed their trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz this week, one common refrain was that they no longer had enough prospects in their system to tempt Miami in a deal for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. Whether that's true..
Tweets
-
What the Seattle expansion means for the #Rangers https://t.co/sz3hRz6npaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Are the Mets being conned? https://t.co/v5DilbeRsmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why the Lakers have been Under-whelming https://t.co/WkziOyp46KBlogger / Podcaster
-
This Lakers' Under run is a real thing https://t.co/6wRHV64xpoBlogger / Podcaster
-
St. John's has actually thrived after losing this big man https://t.co/SrdvoWjOvcBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have checked in on center fielder A.J. Pollock. https://t.co/2bC4epOvEgBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets