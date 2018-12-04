New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets-Realmuto rumor mill continues to stir

by: N/A MLB: Mets 49s

NEW YORK -- After the Mets completed their trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz this week, one common refrain was that they no longer had enough prospects in their system to tempt Miami in a deal for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. Whether that's true..

Tweets