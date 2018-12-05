New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Toronto-blue-jays-v-miami-marlins

New York Mets are pushing to acquire catcher J.T. Realmuto (Report)

by: Sabo Elite Sports NY 1h

Brodie Van Wagenen and the New York Mets are reportedly pushing extremely hard to trade for Miami Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Tweets