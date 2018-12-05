New York Mets
Report: New York Mets Looking Into A.J. Pollock, J.T. Realmuto
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8m
The New York Mets have already started revamping their roster for 2019 with a big trade, and they may not be done there. After adding Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the fold today, reports began t…
The play-in match-ups are nearly resolved so let's get the final 64 started in #MetsMadness! This should be a tight race in the 00/10s Conference between the number 7 Seed Wilmer Flores and number 10 Seed Curtis Granderson. Which Mets player do you like more? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Trade Nimmo for Realmuto and sign Bryce Harper. You want to reinvigorate and excite this fan base? You want the fans to truly believe again? This is how you do it. #MetsMinors
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Sources: #Mets’ doctor performed minor knee surgery on Canó after 2018 season. Story: https://t.co/nUDLniFSdO $Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @coutinho9: To Me AJ Pollock is a better fit for NYM than Byrce Harper--Now hear me out-- he improves defense in CF so much--and come at a far less expensive cost--Cano Pollock and a great def C makes defense up middle so much better--spend rest of FA budget after that on BP piecesBlogger / Podcaster
Great attitude. But to be fair, he came to the Mets because they told him to #LGMDon’t hate on the Brodie. ? https://t.co/k3bXaCixlwBlogger / Podcaster
