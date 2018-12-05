New York Mets

Apparently I am hosting the Uniform Panel at the 2019 Queens Baseball Convention

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

I see on the internet that I am hosting the Uniform Panel at the 2019 Queens Baseball Convention.  I will be joined by Russ from Stitches (that’s the guy who makes the uniforms the Mets wear) so there’s 15 minutes on #24 and the Kelvin Torre story right..

