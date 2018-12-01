New York Mets

Mets Merized

Lagares Doubles in Winter League Debut

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 7m

Mexican Pacific League (LMP)Naranjeros de Hermosillo 5 - 3 Tomateros de CuliacanYaquis de Obregon 6 - 1 Aguilas de MexicaliCharros de Jalisco 4 - 1 Venados de MazatlanCaneros de Los Mochis 2

Tweets