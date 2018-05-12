New York Mets

Mets Merized
Bryce-harper-560x373

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Dodgers Trying To Impress Harper

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 23m

Good Morning Mets Fans! One of the first big dominoes fell on the free agent market with the Nationals signing of Patrick Corbin, so that leaves us asking: what next?Bryce Harper MarketAcc

Tweets