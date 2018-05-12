New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

These are the top 50 prospects for the '19 Draft

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

The crop of talent for the 2019 Draft appears to be one of the most imbalanced in recent memory. Quality position prospects abound all over the diamond, while question marks surround the best pitchers available. MLB Pipeline's new Draft Top 50 Prospects..

Tweets