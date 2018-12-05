New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_9751-1

Local blogger buys Daniel Murphy Nationals Jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

Hey local blogger, didn’t you just tell us the other day that you bought a Murphy Cubs jersey?  How much money do you waste on this stuff?  And the Nationals are division rivals.  How could you wear this?   Those are some good questions.  Yes I did get a.

Tweets