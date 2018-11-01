New York Mets

Mets Merized
Chili-davis-560x420

Chili Davis Agrees To Take Hitting Coach Position

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 7m

Jon Heyman of Fancred reports that the Mets have agreed to terms on a contract with Chili Davis to become the team's next hitting coach.Davis, 58, played in the Major Leagues from 1981 to 1999

Tweets