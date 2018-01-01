New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Three ways Robinson Cano's desire to play only second base could impact Mets in 2019

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Until the 2018 season, aside from 1.0 inning at shortstop in 2013, Cano had only ever played second base. In 2018, he played 69 games at second base while also getting a taste at first base (14 games) and third base (two games).

Tweets