Report: Mets hesitant to trade Rosario in potential Realmuto deal

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 10m

Trade talks between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets regarding All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto are progressing, but the Mets are reportedly hesitant to part with shortstop Amed Rosario, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports.The Marlins also like...

