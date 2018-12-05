So the Mets do not have the payroll capability to add the two without dumping some other salaries. AKA Harper/Machado won't be Mets.

Here's the full quote on Harper/Machado: "The two big boys do not have offers from us quite yet. We’ll always try to be open-minded. Clearly, if we try to operate the parameters Jeff and I have, we’ll have to be really creative to move some money around to make those guys work."