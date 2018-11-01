New York Mets

Mets Merized
Manny-machado-bryce-harper-560x420

Van Wagenen: Mets Have Not Made Offers for Harper or Machado

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

Brodie Van Wagenen, Jeff Wilpon, and Mickey Callaway appeared on Mike Francesa's show today to talk about a multitude of topics.When asked about free agency and the two top guys, Bryce Harper

Tweets