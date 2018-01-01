New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Jeff Wilpon on long-term extension for Jacob deGrom: 'I'm sure there will be an offer'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 9m
In what were the first definitive comments about a potential long-term extension for Jacob deGrom, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said Wednesday that the team will be making an offer.
Tweets
-
I suppose the Mets hierarchy would guess it felt like lifetime without parole.It is over! Time of Mike Francesa’s commercial-free interview with Mets’ hierarchy: 1:37.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Edwin Diaz's Mets ties go way back https://t.co/AWJUoIhBRNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Caller is getting on Mike for not grilling Jeff Wilpon on why the Mets don't have a bigger payroll. (Russo voice: That's a good point)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @SNYtv: "It was the worst day of my life" Mickey Callaway laments the Mets batting out of order this season (via @mikeson) https://t.co/t9BRTSpv2jTV / Radio Personality
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets