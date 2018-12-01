New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Callaway: Gsellman Definitely in the Pen, Lugo Preferred There Also
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 7m
Mickey Callaway said on Mike Francesa's show today that Robert Gsellman will remain in the pen for good while the team prefers to have Seth Lugo in the bullpen as well.Both Gsellman and Lugo h
Tweets
-
I suppose the Mets hierarchy would guess it felt like lifetime without parole.It is over! Time of Mike Francesa’s commercial-free interview with Mets’ hierarchy: 1:37.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Edwin Diaz's Mets ties go way back https://t.co/AWJUoIhBRNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Caller is getting on Mike for not grilling Jeff Wilpon on why the Mets don't have a bigger payroll. (Russo voice: That's a good point)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @SNYtv: "It was the worst day of my life" Mickey Callaway laments the Mets batting out of order this season (via @mikeson) https://t.co/t9BRTSpv2jTV / Radio Personality
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets