New York Mets

Mets Merized

Callaway: Gsellman Definitely in the Pen, Lugo Preferred There Also

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 7m

Mickey Callaway said on Mike Francesa's show today that Robert Gsellman will remain in the pen for good while the team prefers to have Seth Lugo in the bullpen as well.Both Gsellman and Lugo h

Tweets