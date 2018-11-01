New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Van Wagenen Expects Alonso To Be Opening Day First Baseman
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 5m
Brodie Van Wagenen said on Mike Francesa's show that he expects Peter Alonso to be his Opening Day first baseman in 2019.Alonso, 23, hit .285/.395/.579 with 36 home runs and 119 RBI between Do
Tweets
-
I suppose the Mets hierarchy would guess it felt like lifetime without parole.It is over! Time of Mike Francesa’s commercial-free interview with Mets’ hierarchy: 1:37.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Edwin Diaz's Mets ties go way back https://t.co/AWJUoIhBRNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Caller is getting on Mike for not grilling Jeff Wilpon on why the Mets don't have a bigger payroll. (Russo voice: That's a good point)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @SNYtv: "It was the worst day of my life" Mickey Callaway laments the Mets batting out of order this season (via @mikeson) https://t.co/t9BRTSpv2jTV / Radio Personality
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets