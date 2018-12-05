New York Mets

Tim Tebow in the Mets' outfield? Here's what new GM Brodie Van Wagenen had to say on the topic

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News

Brodie Van Wagenen announced on WFAN Wednesday that his former client and the Mets most famous minor leaguer, Tim Tebow, will begin the season in Triple-A Syracuse.

