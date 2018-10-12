New York Mets

North Jersey
25cc7ad6-bd3a-49c1-b066-35bfd37d7307-nationals_wrapup_baseball

Mets will be aggressive, but are Bryce Harper, Manny Machado in play?

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 29s

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper are the top two free agents, but neither are expected to sign with the Mets.

Tweets