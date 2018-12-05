New York Mets

Call To The Pen
1046273872

New York Mets: Should signing A.J. Pollock be their next move?

by: Jason Evans Fansided: Call To The Pen 2m

After acquiring Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, could the New York Mets next big move be signing A.J. Pollock? Clearly, new New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagan...

Tweets