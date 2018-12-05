New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Amed_rosario_jt_realmuto

Call in the National Guard if the Mets trade Amed Rosario for J.T. Realmuto

by: Sabo Elite Sports NY 21s

Should the New York Mets actually trade Amed Rosario for J.T. Realmuto, the borough of Queens will need the National Guard.

Tweets