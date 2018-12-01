New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Sell The Farm – J.T. Realmuto is the Real Thing
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 7m
Brodie Van Wagenen has the Mets in the hunt for a genuine major league catcher, a sore spot for so many years. No holds barred - get him!
Tweets
-
RT @midliferocker: @RisingAppleBlog What I'm worried about is dealing Conforto and/or Nimmo, I thought they were parts of our present and future success. Has to be hugely worth it to lose those guys, to me.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ortega_ronnie: @RisingAppleBlog I said that yesterday that Mets should go after Adam Jones instead of Pollock.For all the Mets fans who want Pollock look at Adam Jones first. He is reliable & he offense production are better. Jones number decline last year because he played for a non-contender team.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets Unlikely to Enter Young Star Bidding War https://t.co/5BS1VqidoI #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: An Owner, A Manager, and GM walk into an ad seller... https://t.co/Xh2WNhmizFBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets' are unlikely (surprise!) to sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado. Other notes cover deGrom, McNeil and Callaway. https://t.co/IJErYxHXjdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Their presence won't decide where free agents sign, but Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz will help the Mets attract attention from MLB nomads this winter #LGM https://t.co/jvG2YKycTXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets