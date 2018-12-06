New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-19-at-9.09.54-pm

If Matt Harvey Did This: Mets’ Robinson Cano attends Brooklyn Nets game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 18m

Man, Robinson Cano was out taking in a sporting event instead of working out, watching game film, and strengthening the knee he had surgery on.  If Matt Harvey did that you’d all freak out.   View this post on Instagram   Thank you to the @brooklynnets...

Tweets