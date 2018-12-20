New York Mets

Mets Merized
Amed-rosario-2-560x373

2018 Mets Report Card: Amed Rosario, SS

by: Liam Quinn Mets Merized Online 11m

Amed Rosrio, SSPlayer Data: Age: 23, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 154 G, 592 PA, 9 HR, 51 RBI, 29 BB, 119 K, 24 SB, .256/.295/.381Advanced Stats: .310 BABIP, 85 wRC+, .290 wOBA, 90 OPS+, 0.6 bWAR

Tweets