New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-12-06-at-6.47.33-am

If Matt Harvey did this: Lyin’ Todd Frazier tweets about food

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9s

Man, imagine if Matt Harvey tweeted about food, like quinoa or something, instead of working out and watching game films.  You guys would kill him. Especially if he tweeted about a place called Eat Clean Bro. Anyway, here’s what Lyin’ Todd wanted people..

Tweets