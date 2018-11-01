New York Mets

Mets Merized
Nathan-eovaldi-560x360

Hot Stove: Nathan Eovaldi Staying With Red Sox

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 33m

Boston Red Sox postseason hero Nathan Eovaldi is staying in New England. The free agent agreed to a deal with Boston for four-years, $67.5 million according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.The dea

Tweets