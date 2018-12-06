New York Mets

Call To The Pen
1061779836

New York Mets: Is J.T. Realmuto a realistic option?

by: Dylan Smith Fansided: Call To The Pen 11m

Could the New York Mets acquire J.T. Realmuto? The club has discussed a possible trade with the Miami Marlins, is this the next step in Brodie Van Wagene...

Tweets