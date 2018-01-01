New York Mets

Mets Minors

Shortstops Dominate BP’s Top 10 Mets Prospect List

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Minors 6m

The folks over at Baseball Prospectus released their Top 10 Prospects for the New York Mets heading into the 2019 season.The list is as follows:Andres Gimenez, SSPeter Alonso, 1B

Tweets