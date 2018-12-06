New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

The best weird trade in Winter Meetings history

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

Jack Zduriencik scurried toward the Bellagio ballroom where a late-night press conference announcing a trade was about to begin. This was at baseball's 2008 Winter Meetings in Las Vegas -- a town where impetuous action is not just accepted but expected...

Tweets