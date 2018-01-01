New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1035778742

3 teams that should approach Indians about Kluber or Bauer

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 33m

The writing could be on the wall for Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer, with one of the two pitchers likely to be traded before next season gets underway.After the Indians decided Thursday to extend fellow starter Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland is reportedly...

Tweets