New York Mets

The Mets Police
Images-1-4

Mets Police Morning Laziness: wait until Wags finds out he has no organizational depth

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16m

SLACKISH REACTION: Everyone is freaking out with the idea that Tim Tebow COULD be on the Mets. He COULD be one step away! Yes, he is at AAA. That’s what AAA is. Also, the Mets don’t have too many outfielders in the organization, and you can barely name...

Tweets