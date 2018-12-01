New York Mets
Mets outfield is a problem
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 8m
Following the inclusion of Jay Bruce in the big Seattle trade, the Mets are left with four Major League outfielders under contract. The best hitter of them could miss most if not all of the upcomin…
