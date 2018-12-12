New York Mets

Mets Merized

12/6 Winter League Results: Lagares Triples in Third Game

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 5m

Mexican Pacific League (LMP)Yaquis de Obregon - Aguilas de Mexicali [Postponed due to Rain]Naranjeros de Hermosillo 6 - 5 Tomateros de CuliacanVenados de Mazatlan 5 - 3 Charros de JaliscoCan

