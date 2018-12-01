New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jared-banner-2-560x350

Mets Hire Jared Banner as New Farm Director

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 15m

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets are hiring Jared Banner to be their new Farm Director.Banner was the Vice President of Player Personnel the last two years for the

Tweets