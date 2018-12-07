New York Mets

The New York Times
07kepnerweb2-facebookjumbo

On Baseball: The Mets’ New G.M. Prefers Boldness to Bargains. Now Comes His Big Chance.

by: TYLER KEPNER NY Times 3m

Not long ago, Brodie Van Wagenen was an agent, grumbling about a lack of offers for free agents. Now he is a general manager, maybe ready to do some gambling.

Tweets