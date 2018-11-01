New York Mets

Mets Merized
Bryce-harper-560x373

Nats’ Owner on Harper: “I Really Don’t Expect Him Back”

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner appeared on the Grant & Danny Show on 106.7 FM in Washington, DC and acknowledged that the Nats "don't really expect" six-time All-Star Bryce Harper to r

Tweets