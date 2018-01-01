New York Mets
Mets announce director of player development Ian Levin is new senior director of baseball operations
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 11m
The Mets are having a busy offseason, and their shift in structure is moving beyond the diamond. Head of Mets player development Ian Levin is the new senior director of baseball operations, where he'll take on a larger role including analytics, player...
